Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma brought out the jokes on Twitter Thursday evening, though he might want to take this one back. After Ramona Shelburne reported that Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen plans to serve in Finland’s military this offseason, Kuzma fired off a basketball pun into the Twittersphere that the Wizards may not approve of.

“Saw that boy shoot this year and said 🫡🫡🫡🫡,” Kuzma said. Kuzma’s tweet drew mixed reactions from fans, but most saw it as a playful joke from one NBA player to another.

Finland requires male citizens to serve in the military by age 30. Markkanen will turn 26 years old in May. A former first-round pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2017, Markkanen is having a breakout season for the Jazz. “The Finnisher” is averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game, shooting just under 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Markkanen was named to his first all-star team this February, starting the game in place of voted-in starter Zion Williamson.

Kuzma himself is having a breakout season of sorts with the Wizards. The 27-year-old has career-highs in points and assists per game.

There’s a fine line for some people when it comes to joking about military service. Social media is almost a different world though, so athletes tend to fire off some tweets without thinking about the consequences that might follow.

Kyle Kuzma may not get a ton of backlash for this tweet, but those who take offense to it shouldn’t feel bad about their stance. Whether you view it as nothing more than a joke or don’t approve of Kuzma’s words, ranting or raving about it on social media may not be beneficial.