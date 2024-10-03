The Washington Wizards had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA this past summer, and Kyle Kuzma is excited. The signing of 6-foot-11 big man Jonas Valanciunas made him especially giddy.

Kuzma gave a blunt reason as to why, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“That we're not going to be the worst defensive rebounding team in the league anymore,” the 29-year-old said.

Washington was actually the seventh-worst team with 31.9 defensive boards per game last season. However, it did finish 29th with 48.5 total rebounds per contest.

Regardless, Valanciunas adds some much-needed size to the Wizards. The Lithuanian international has averaged 9.5 rebounds per game since entering the league in 2012. Small forward Deni Avdija led Washington with 7.2 boards last year, and he got traded over the summer. With that being said, big man, Marvin Bagley III did average 8.1 over 24 games after the team acquired him from the Detroit Pistons in January.

While Bagley is serviceable, the arrival of both Valanciunas and second-overall pick Alex Sarr showed that the Wizards' front office identified size down low as a primary need.

Kuzma, though, isn't only excited about one player.

Kyle Kuzma is loving Wizards' new era

Kuzma has only seen losing seasons since getting traded to Washington in 2021. However, the team's new acquisitions have energized him, via Hughes.

“This is the best team I've been around from a standpoint of like chemistry, camaraderie, character since I've been in Washington. I think everybody here is very similar because we all love basketball,” the 2020 NBA champion said. “I think the young guys that the front office drafted are phenomenal in that aspect.”

In addition to Sarr, the Wizards drafted Pittsburgh guard Bub Carrington and traded for Miami guard Kyshawn George in the second round. While Sarr is the headliner, Carrington is a 2024 ACC All-Rookie team honoree and George rose to prominence after filling in for injured teammates in his one-and-done season with the Hurricanes.

“They fit right in along with everybody from a standpoint of getting along and being a part of something, and the vets that they brought in as well, Malcolm [Brogdon], Jonas, to name a couple, are on that same type of time too. I expect some good vibes this year,” Kuzma continued.

Kuzma deserved an infusion of talent around him. While the former Los Angeles Laker won a title out west, he didn't fully blossom until arriving in the nation's capital, setting career highs with 22.2 points on 46.3% shooting and 4.2 assists per game last season. The 6-foot-9, 221-pounder has three years left on the four-year, $90 million deal he signed with Washington.

After a tumultuous 15-67 campaign that resulted in head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s firing, it's no wonder why Kuzma is excited. General Manager Brian Dawkins has pointed the organization in the right direction since taking over in 2023, blending a mix of promising young players and established veterans to surround Kuzma and Jordan Poole, who is a bounce-back candidate after a rocky first year with the club.

While Washington still has a ways to go before contending, Kuzma can now enjoy being the top player on a team with a cohesive plan moving forward. The Wizards could be a major player in the Eastern Conference by the time his contract expires in 2027, as players like Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly will be entering their primes.