Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been linked to the Sacramento Kings in trade rumors for months, and his pre-game interaction with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive on Sunday may have excited some fans. However, the former NBA champion clarified that their brief exchange wasn't about that, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

“Nothing basketball-related,” Kuzma said.

The clip of that moment can be seen below, via ABC10's Matt George.

Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old, who has two more years left on his contract, would be a good fit as a role player on a contending team. The Wizards (6-35) are still in the early stages of their rebuild, which is partially why there's been speculation about a Kuzma trade. On top of that, he's having one of his worst seasons, averaging just 14.4 points on 42.5% shooting with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 27.4 minutes per game.

However, Kuzma's been involved in trade talks since last season. The Dallas Mavericks offered the Wizards a deal before last year's deadline, but the Utah alum told team president Michael Winger that he didn't want to leave, via Robbins.

Kuzma was candid when asked if he'd block a trade this time around.

“We’ll see how it goes,” the 6-foot-9, 221-pounder said to the media after Washington's 123-100 loss to Sacramento. “I don’t know. I didn’t think last year was the right time (for a trade) after signing the deal (a four-year contract in 2023). That was kind of more of a last-year thing. I haven’t had conversations (with Wizards management). I haven’t even talked about the deadline, haven’t talked about being traded. So, this is really the first time I’m really talking about it.”

At this point, Kuzma is used to rumors.

“I don’t really look at it, honestly,” he continued. “I mean, as players, you’re always in trade talks. I know I’ve been my entire career, and I’ve always been at a place where I’m valued at. So, yeah, that’s the best way I look at the trade deadline.”

Whether or not anything happens at the deadline, Washington is in a good position. While Kuzma's having a down year, he's still an accomplished veteran that its young players can learn from in the time being.