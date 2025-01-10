With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline fast approaching, Washington Wizards fans are wondering what the team will do with Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and Malcolm Brogdon. All three veterans could be flipped for draft capital and/or young players to accelerate Washington's (6-29) rebuild.

The Sacramento Kings remain “a team to watch” in regards to Kuzma, via ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Kuzma was drawing trade interest from several teams before the holiday season. His market has since cooled, although the Sacramento Kings remain a team to watch for the Wizards' forward if they strike out on a trade with the Nets for [Cam] Johnson,” Siegel said. “Both the Warriors and Lakers have backed off from pursuing Kuzma after striking deals for [Dennis] Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, respectively. The Pacers have also gone silent regarding Kuzma for the time being, sources said.”

Kuzma is averaging 15.1 points on 44.8% shooting with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 26.7 minutes per game this season. The 29-year-old has missed 17 contests due to various injuries, although he's no longer listed on the Wizards' injury report, via ESPN.

“Barring a surprise team emerging, the Kings appear to be Kuzma's likeliest destination if moved at the trade deadline,” Siegel continued.

The Utah alum is still under contract through 2027, so Washington doesn't need to rush a trade, especially with the reportedly quiet market. The Wizards could wait until the offseason or even longer, as Kuzma provides value as a veteran scoring presence that their young players can learn from.

The Kings (18-19) appear to still be buyers at the deadline despite firing head coach Mike Brown amid a disappointing campaign, but Washington holds the cards in this situation. The Wizards own a bounty of draft picks in addition to Kuzma's long-term deal, so their rebuild is on the right track either way. Thus, Sacramento won't be able to lowball them for the former NBA champion's services.

Will Wizards trade Jonas Valanciunas or Malcolm Brogdon?

Similar to Kuzma, Washington has time to trade Valanciunas. The Lithuanian international is also under contract through '27, as he inked a new three-year, $30 million deal in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in July.

Valanciunas' $10.1 million average annual salary, though, makes him a cost-effective target for teams needing a veteran big man. The Golden State Warriors are one of those squads, via Siegel.

“Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Chris Boucher, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Nick Richards are five of the most talked-about centers on the trade market, and the Dubs have been linked to both Valanciunas and Vucevic in recent weeks,” Siegel reported.

The Warriors (19-18) are another underperforming team, and 36-year-old Steph Curry can't lead them forever. Valanciunas would fit right in as a frontcourt boost, considering that Golden State has no true center other than 24-year-old rookie Quinten Post, who's played two games.

With the Warriors desperate to capitalize on Curry's remaining time in the NBA, and with Valanciunas on a team-friendly deal, the Wizards have the leverage in this situation as well. The 32-year-old has been efficient for Washington off the bench this season, scoring 11.9 points on 55.3% shooting with 8.1 rebounds across 20.1 minutes per game.

Brogdon (foot), though, is a different story. The former Sixth Man of the Year carries a $22.5 million cap charge and will hit free agency in the offseason, so Washington is disadvantaged from that standpoint. Additionally, he's struggled with injuries, as he's also missed 17 games and is ruled out for the Wizards' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, via Rotowire.

However, Brogdon is still effective when healthy, averaging 13.8 points on 44.3% shooting with 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 24.8 minutes per game this season. The 32-year-old would be a valuable piece for any contending team in need of backcourt depth.

With that being said, there's no downside to keeping Brogdon for Washington, either. The former Rookie of the Year is another respected veteran for young guards like Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington to learn from as the season plays out. Investing in locker-room mentors is just as important as draft capital.

Between their draft picks, contracts, and on-court leaders, the Wizards are in a good position as the trade deadline approaches.