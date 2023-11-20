The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the nations capital to take on the Washington Wizards Monday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bucks have started the season 9-4, and that might be worse than they were expecting after acquiring Damian Lillard. Milwaukee has won their last four games, though. Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.2 points per game while grabbing 9.9 rebounds, and dishing 4.3 assists. His points and rebounds both lead the team. Lillard leads the team in assists with 6.2, but he is also scoring 24.8 points per game. Milwaukee would love more production from Khris Middleton, but he is still playing alright. Bobby Portis is also having a respectable season.

The Wizards are not having a good season. They are 2-10, and currently own a five-game losing streak. Jordan Poole is the teams second-leading scorer, but he has been wildly disappointing. He is scoring just 15.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Kyle Kuzma is leading the team in points as he averages 23.5 per game. Just two other people on the Wizards are scoring in the double-figures, but the team averages 114.1 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Wizards Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9.5 (-114)

Washington Wizards: +9.5 (-106)

Over: 245. (-108)

Under: 245 (-112)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are playing well lately, and they are even better when Giannis, and Lillard are on the court together. On the season, the Bucks have played 10 games with Lillard and Giannis on the court. In those games, Milwaukee is 8-2, so they are a much better team with their two superstars playing. As long as those two ply as they usually do, the Bucks will cover the spread.

Milwaukee scores 119.2 points per game, and that is sixth-best in the NBA. Their field goal percentage is fourth-highest in the NBA while their three-point percentage is fifth. The Bucks can really score the ball, and that will come in handy in this game. The Wizards give up 122.9 points per game, and that is the third-most in the NBA. Milwaukee should have no problem scoring in this game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Wshington needs to keep up offensively if they want to cover this spread. The Wizards do not play good defense, as mentioned, so their offense will need to pick up the slack. Washington does score the 11th-most points in the NBA per game, so they do a decent job. Washington will need Poole to give a lot more production, but the Bucks lack on the defensive side of the court. Milwaukee gives up the eighth-most points in the NBA. If the Wizards can just keep up, they will cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are on a winning streak while the Wizards are on a losing streak. Do not overthink this game. Milwaukee is fully healthy, and they should have no problem dominating the Wizards. The Bucks are scoring even more through their win streak, as well. I am going to take the Bucks to win this game by a large margin, and cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Bucks -9.5 (-114), Under 245 (-112)