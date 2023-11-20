Patrick Beverley shines a light on what a disappointing franchise the Washington Wizards have been while criticizing their current team

The Washington Wizards are coming off of a 21-point defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Friday night in In-Season Tournament action, but the most convincing and damaging L they have taken in the last week may have come at the hands of Philadelphia 76ers back-up point guard Patrick Beverley. On his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod, the NBA vet held absolutely nothing back when discussing Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and the current state of the Washington Wizards.

Look at Patrick Beverley, always the instigator, continuing to be a damn menace even when he's not on the court. But let's be honest, he's not necessarily wrong. Can I be real a second? For just a millisecond? Let down my guard and tell the people how I feel about the Washington Wizards for a second?

(That was a Hamilton/George Washington/Washington Wizards joke. I may have just peaked as a writer).

This isn't just a one year blip in D.C. Sure, the Wiz are 2-10 and there might not be one single franchise cornerstone on the roster, but this has been a franchise that has been rudderless for far longer than I've been alive, and “3” is the first digit in my age. The Washington basketball franchise — formerly the Bullets, now the Wizards — have not won 50 or more games in a season since the 1978-79 season.

Make like a chicken breast and let that marinate for a second.

The last time the fans in Washington were treated to a 50-win team, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson weren't in the league yet! There was no 3-point line in the NBA. John Lennon was still alive. MTV and ESPN both had yet to debut. Jerry Jones was still ten years away from buying the Dallas Cowboys. Forrest Gump was still running from coast to coast across America.

In these last four and a half decades, Washington has never advanced to an Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron James has won nearly as many best-of-seven playoff series' AGAINST the Wizards (3) as the Wizards have won against EVERYONE else (4). This is legendary organizational incompetence, and the bad news is, there seems to be no end in sight for those poor Wizards fans.

Not only have the Wizards dished out one bad contract after another for years and compounded that by hiring one inept head coach after another, when they finally had the chance to seamlessly position themselves and tank for the most sure-thing draft prospect since LeBron James, the Wiz zagged. They held onto Bradley Beal for an entire season for God knows what reason, and they wound up getting Victor Wembanyama's raw French teammate Bilal Coulibaly in the 2023 NBA Draft instead. As usual, the Wizards don't even do the Draft right.

Now the Wizards are trotting Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma and Dani Avdija as a pseudo-Big Three, and it's no wonder they have the lowest attendance in the league so far this season. I mean, who the hell would want to watch this, and this is Pat Bev's word, “s***show” of a franchise in person each night?