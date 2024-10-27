The “Point Poole” experiment has gone as well as the Washington Wizards could've hoped for through the season's first two games. Jordan Poole has been a bright spot at point guard for them, averaging 20 points on 50% shooting and an unconscious 55.6% clip from three-point range, with five assists and 3.5 steals across 28 minutes per game.

Poole sounded off on why he's shot so well from deep.

“Getting shots that I'm comfortable with, getting out in transition. We have screeners this year like I mentioned over the offseason, which is freeing up a lot of space, especially when we play bigs, more traditional bigs,” Poole said. “We also have ball movement, we got guys who can move around the perimeter, but also get out in transition.”

Washington's new-look offense is more dynamic than in recent years, as the combination of veterans like Jonas Valanciunas and young players like Bilal Coulibaly provide a mix of interior power and perimeter speed. Valanciunas is particularly useful, as his 6-foot-11, 265-pound frame is hard for defenders to slip past when he screens for ball-handlers.

“Getting a lot of easier looks in terms of some catch-and-shoot, but also being able to have the ball in my hand I can get to DHO's [dribble hand-offs] with Valanciunas, high ball screens, and my patented transition threes,” Poole continued. “I'm just getting more frequent looks with the ball in my hands a little bit more.”

The former Golden State Warrior converted to a full-time point guard in Washington after beginning his career as a shooting guard. While the Wizards are still in the early stages of their rebuild, Poole is establishing himself as the prime candidate to facilitate their offense long-term.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe loves Jordan Poole

Brian Keefe is in a similar boat to his team's young players, as this is his first full season as an NBA head coach. Poole, though, has been a reliable presence for him as he evaluates the offense early on.

Keefe gushed over the 25-year-old's performance thus far.

“He's been great. I mean, the best part is I think he's got seven steals the first two games, I think that's the number, might be eight,” Keefe said. “His activity on defense has been great, and he's getting organized and playing within the flow of the game.”

Poole indeed has seven steals, which has added another dimension to his game thus far. While Washington's only played in two contests thus far, the Michigan alum could establish himself as a quality perimeter defender if he keeps this up. He set a career-high with 1.1 steals per game last season.

Offensively, Poole's success has been especially well-timed, as fellow veteran Kyle Kuzma's struggled. The 2020 NBA champion is shooting just 28.1% from the field and is 0-for-9 from deep.

“Like I always say with Jordan, him and Kyle are the two guys that are number one on the scouting report, and he's still finding his shots, where to take 'em, and getting other guys into their rhythm too, so he's been great, he's been good,” Keefe continued.

Kuzma should bounce back, as he sports a 45.1% field-goal clip for his career. Until then, though, it's Poole's show.

The Wizards now travel to the Atlanta Hawks for their first road contest of the season on Monday night, and the 2019 first-round pick will match up against three-time All-Star Trae Young as he tries to maintain his momentum.