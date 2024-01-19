Marvin Bagley III had himself a debut game for the Washington Wizards

It's been a very quiet year for the Washington Wizards. The wins have been hard to come by, as seen in their 7-33 record. While some fans may have already given up on the team's season, some still see silver linings amid the Wizards' struggles. On Thursday night, Washington lost to the New York Knicks, 113-109. However, one player stood out as a small ray of hope in the darkness: the newly acquired Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first game with Washington. Recently traded from the Detroit Pistons, the 24-year-old showed a glimpse of what fans have been waiting for all throughout these years.

Selected at number two in the 2018 draft, Bagley was part of an NBA draft class that included names such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, the forward has not performed up to expectations. With current career averages of 10.6 and 4.8 rebounds per game, Bagley was expected to do more for a second-overall pick.

Now, it seems that his debut with the Wizards has brought out those who continue to believe.

I’m still a Bagley believer 🫡hope he can find some consistency in Washington https://t.co/rl8uaqSSWw — Dom (@dom__gambino) January 19, 2024

Marvin Bagley putting the rest of the NBA on notice tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/nsPsktubVF — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) January 19, 2024

One fan even noted how Bagley's inside presence may help alleviate the Wizards' defensive struggles.

Marvin Bagley III bringing life back to this defensively defeated team.. Something special on the brink 😏 Wizards Win streak loading….. pic.twitter.com/0iBhORquth — Coach Mitch 🏀 (@WorldwideHaven) January 19, 2024

Based on Bagley's first game with Washington, it looks like the Wizards might have struck gold in their trade with the Pistons. The forward was energetic — scoring off pick and rolls, running the floor, and providing an interior defensive presence for the team.

Will Marvin Bagley III finally have that redemption tour and prove his doubters wrong? Only time will tell. Regardless, what he's shown on Thursday looks promising for the Wizards.