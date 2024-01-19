It's been a very quiet year for the Washington Wizards. The wins have been hard to come by, as seen in their 7-33 record. While some fans may have already given up on the team's season, some still see silver linings amid the Wizards' struggles. On Thursday night, Washington lost to the New York Knicks, 113-109. However, one player stood out as a small ray of hope in the darkness: the newly acquired Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first game with Washington. Recently traded from the Detroit Pistons, the 24-year-old showed a glimpse of what fans have been waiting for all throughout these years.

Selected at number two in the 2018 draft, Bagley was part of an NBA draft class that included names such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, the forward has not performed up to expectations. With current career averages of 10.6 and 4.8 rebounds per game, Bagley was expected to do more for a second-overall pick.

Now, it seems that his debut with the Wizards has brought out those who continue to believe.

One fan even noted how Bagley's inside presence may help alleviate the Wizards' defensive struggles.

Based on Bagley's first game with Washington, it looks like the Wizards might have struck gold in their trade with the Pistons. The forward was energetic — scoring off pick and rolls, running the floor, and providing an interior defensive presence for the team.

RECOMMENDED
Spurs Wizards prediction
Spurs vs. Wizards prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/20/2024

RB Hayek ·

Wizards Knicks prediction, odds, pick, how to watch
Wizards vs. Knicks prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/18/2024

Cameron Zunkel ·

PJ Tucker with several question marks above his head. Wizards, Suns and Bucks logos in the background
NBA rumors: Wizards named PJ Tucker trade destination, but there's a Bucks, Suns catch

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Will Marvin Bagley III finally have that redemption tour and prove his doubters wrong? Only time will tell. Regardless, what he's shown on Thursday looks promising for the Wizards.

 

 

 