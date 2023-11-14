Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce dropped some sage advice for Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole on Monday.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce slapped Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole with a harsh dose of reality on Monday. Pierce reminded Poole it's hard to be “the man” when he's the prime focus of scouting reports.

“Jordan Poole finding out how hard it is to be the Man. When the scouring report is all about u it's tuff,” Paul Pierce tweeted.

Jordan Poole has been having a nightmarish first season in the nation's capital. The Wizards acquired Poole in that blockbuster trade for point guard Chris Paul on July 6.

Poole spent his first four NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He emerged as a valuable scoring threat behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the Dubs' backcourt.

Jordan Poole was a vital part of the Warriors' NBA championship squad in 2022. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists as Golden State clinched its fifth NBA title.

Things haven't been rosy for Poole in his first year with the Wizards. Although he has averaged 16.4 points, he has shot atrociously from the field.

Jordan Poole this season: 6/16 FG vs Toronto (-12)

5/12 FG vs Brooklyn (-22)

6/14 FG vs Charlotte (-17)

3/12 FG vs Charlotte (-5)

8/15 FG vs Philadelphia (-4)

8/14 FG vs Miami (-21)

5/13 FG vs Atlanta (-22)

5/11 FG vs Boston (-29)

8/23 FG vs Memphis (+13)

7/18 FG vs Indiana… pic.twitter.com/lpGVumRwD2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 14, 2023

Poole shot a combined 17 of 42 in the Wizards' last three games against the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors – all losses.

To make matters worse for Poole, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored the go-ahead field goal with just 7.6 seconds left. Toronto prevailed over Washington, 111-107.

Granted, it's still early in the 2023-24 NBA season so Jordan Poole can still get his act together. He'd better do it soon so the struggling Wizards can improve their atrocious 2-8 win-loss record. Poole should take a page out of Paul Pierce's book moving forward.