Halloween is a time for self-expression, but also imitation. Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Taylor Rooks employed the latter tactic for her costume on Thursday, using one of Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's most iconic outfits.

Rooks copied Kuzma's long pink sweater with a white beanie on the TNF broadcast, via her Instagram.

Kuzma posted it to his story and said “Roookerssss,” to which she responded “Don't underestimate how difficult it is to find this shade of pink. Tunnel fit goat!”

Everyone had something to say about the costume in Rooks' replies.

“Not the sweater,” her “Two Personal” podcast co-host Joy Taylor joked.

“As Kyle Kuzma is diabolical,” @brandonlransom said.

“Love the @kuz sweater!! Haha! DC Baby! So proud of youuuuuuu!” Monumental Sports Network's Christy Winters-Scott said.

Kyle Kuzma's wild fits are a thing of the past

Kuzma's made waves over the years for his unique pregame outfits. However, the 29-year-old no longer wants to be the NBA fashion king, via Vogue's Leah Faye Cooper.

“I don’t want to be a part of that type of community where you have to put on a fit,” Kuzma said. “I’m really taking a backseat to all of that. I can speak from experience that when you’re a younger player, you don’t want to wear the same thing twice. A lot of times we get played into thinking, oh, we gotta switch it up, we gotta buy something new. And now we’re just buying clothes to impress people or to stand out. It’s ludicrous.”

It takes a certain personality to wear clothes for photo ops and never use them again. It appears that the former Los Angeles Laker has lost his love for that side of the game. Now, it'll fall on people like Rooks to remind future generations of Kuzma's greatness.