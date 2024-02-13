Washington hasn't had much success this season as they're 9-44.

Washington Wizards fans went on an emotional rollercoaster as they expected the team to be huge sellers at the just passed NBA trade deadline. Besides trading away Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks, they pretty much kept their team intact, especially with the likes of stars Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones, whom the latter had a lot of chatter about being moved.

In an interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Jones was candid in talking about his trade status and what the conversations were like between himself and the front office. There was some surprise it seemed from Jones as he mentioned that management like President Michael Singer were “open and honest” with the point guard and his agent.

“They were open and honest with me and my agent, honestly, from the beginning and just more so down the stretch closer to the deadline just because stuff picks up,” Jones said. “But I appreciate Will and Michael for that just because they don’t have to do that; they have a job to do.

Tyus Jones “appreciated” the Wizards keeping him with the team

There was feeling of being appreciative for being honest and keeping the star's party “in the loop and keeping us informed” about where the front office were thinking in terms of a trade. At the end of the day, Jones is still with the Wizards, which was ultimately a decision that the 27-year old enjoyed since he wants to lead the team which he takes “tremendous pride” in doing per The Athletic.

“But at the same time, them just kind of keeping us in the loop and keeping us informed and kind of seeing where our heads were at and just letting us know what they were thinking, what they were hearing and certain conversations they were having — it was a blessing. And it was much appreciated,” Jones said. “Ultimately, them keeping me here was appreciated as well. I’m glad to be here, glad to put on a Wizards uniform and continue to build with these guys and try to lead. I take a tremendous pride in being a leader in this locker room and being a leader on this team and for this organization. So, for the front office to continue to trust in me and believe in me, I appreciate that, and we’re going to continue to take steps forward here.”

Kyle Kuzma honest about possible trade away from Washington

On the season, Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Another trade target for the Wizards was Kyle Kuzma who is their leading scorer with 21.8 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Kuzma also had an interview with Robbins of The Athletic and was also honest about the conversations him and Washington had. He even mentioned that Winger showed Kumza a trade that the Dallas Mavericks had offered and left the decision up to him if he wanted to accept it.

“There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” Kuzma said. “Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.”

“In my career, I won a championship,” Kuzma continued when talking about wanting to stay with the Wizards. “So, I understand that when we play this game of basketball it’s not about contending for a playoff spot. It’s about contending for an NBA championship. There’s only like three or four contenders — true contenders. I just felt like our timelines didn’t line up.”

Wizards president honest with Jones and Kuzma

President of the Wizards in Winger also spoke to The Athletic and reinforced how huge of a piece Kyle Kuzma has been for the team since they acquired him in 2021. He would go on to say that he is a “significant contributor to our developing culture.:”

“Kyle’s an important player for us and (a) significant contributor to our developing culture,” Winger said. “His commitment is necessary for us to achieve our competitive and environmental objectives. Under the circumstances, I wanted to check in with his belief to continue leading us. He reemphasized his desire to forge ahead, and we’re honored to have him.”

Hearing from Jones and now Kuzma, there is no doubt that Winger is a collaborative basketball President, which is not something fans hear of that much anymore. Kuzma even said it better himself that Winger has been “very straightforward with me ever since my first meeting with him.”