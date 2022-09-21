Wizards GM has lofty expectations for plucky squad led by Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis

The Washington Wizards, at first glance, appear to be in an unenviable spot as a franchise. After a strong 10-3 start last season buoyed by an unsustainable defensive performance, the Wizards soon plummeted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference amid a down season from Bradley Beal, who ended up requiring surgery on his left wrist that ended his season prematurely. With the team dynamic clearly not working out midseason, the Wizards took a punt on Kristaps Porzingis, the polarizing 7’3 big man who flamed out with the Dallas Mavericks.

But are the Wizards ready to make noise in the stacked Eastern Conference? GM Tommy Sheppard seems to think so.

Speaking with the media before the Wizards’ early training camp start (due to their scheduled preseason games against the Golden State Warriors in Japan), Tommy Sheppard said that he believes the “Wizards roster can make the playoffs”, per Wayne Cole.

Those expectations might be way too high for the Wizards, especially when the Eastern Conference is the home to around 12 serious candidates for at least a play-in spot. Even the young cores of the rebuilding Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic could conceivably make leaps and challenge for a spot in the crowded playoff picture.

Nevertheless, the Wizards roster is filled with depth at every position, and the acquisition of Monte Morris and Will Barton from the Denver Nuggets gives Washington two steady veterans who’ve grown accustomed to playing a winning brand of basketball. The Wizards’ considerable depth shines on the wing, where they will be especially on the lookout for the continued development of back-to-back ninth overall picks Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija, while Kyle Kuzma will be relied upon to make his usual all-around contributions.

Still, the onus will fall on Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to make Sheppard’s belief a reality. Beal, in particular, has to regain the form he showed from 2019 to 2021 when he broke out as one of the best scorers in the league, while Porzingis just has to stay healthy after he averaged 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds on 47.5% shooting from the field in 17 games in D.C.

If all things break right for the Wizards, then they could be one of the more underrated teams heading into the 2022-23 season.