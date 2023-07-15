Wes Unseld Jr. is now entering his third season as the Washington Wizards head coach. He's going to be coaching a much different team this coming year with the Bradley Beal era now officially over for Washington. In comes former Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole, who is now looking to prove what he's capable of now that he's out of Stephen Curry's shadow.

Apart from making the necessary adjustments to his roster for 2023-24, Unseld and the Wizards front office are also adding the necessary pieces to their coaching staff. Their latest hiring comes in the form of former Brooklyn Nets staffer Brian Keefe. This report comes via ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

“The Washington Wizards are hiring Brian Keefe as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Keefe, who spent the past two seasons on the Nets’ staff, also interviewed for the Pistons’ head coaching job this spring,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keefe isn't exactly a household name, but he's been around the block for quite a bit now. He started off as a video coordinator under Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in 2006, and he has since taken on the role of an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently, the Nets.

As Woj reports, Keefe was also a prime candidate for the head coaching vacancy for the Detroit Pistons before they decided to go for Monty Williams. With the Wizards, Keefe gets a fresh start as he continues to work his way up the ladder.