With the NBA season still many months away, it's a perfect time to bet on some futures. While putting money down on the 2024 championship winner is usually the most popular, betting on specific awards is also a solid choice to cash in next year. When it comes to the Most Improved Player of the Year, Washington Wizards newcomer Jordan Poole is the favorite to win the award, followed by Brooklyn Nets stud Mikal Bridges.

Here are the top-10 candidates at the moment, via BetOnline:

Jordan Poole +700

Mikal Bridges +750

Austin Reaves +1400

Alperen Sengun +1400

Cade Cunningham +1600

Scottie Barnes +1800

Josh Giddey +2000

Shaedon Sharpe +2000

Paolo Banchero +2000

Jabari Smith Jr +2200

Seeing Poole at the top of this list is no surprise. Despite his struggles in the 2023 playoffs with the Golden State Warriors, he heads to DC as one of their main options after playing second and even third fiddle to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The former Michigan standout is incredibly talented and with a bigger role alongside co-star Kyle Kuzma, the sky is the limit for Poole. After all, he did average 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 2022-23.

As for Bridges, he can't be counted out, either. After getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster, the ex-Villanova star went nuclear, turning into a star for Jacque Vaughn's group. Bridges put up 26.1 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 dimes per night. Those numbers were absolutely juiced compared to his days with the Phoenix Suns, but remember, he wasn't a primary option. With a full season in Brooklyn, there's no telling how good Bridges can be.

Aside from Jordan Poole and Mikal Bridges, Los Angeles Lakers phenom Austin Reaves and Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun are considered contenders.