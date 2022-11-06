The Washington Wizards just suffered their worst home defeat in franchise history after a monumental drubbing at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It doesn’t get any easier with the latest update on Bradley Beal.

The Wizards star has reportedly entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss their Sunday night tilt against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game at Memphis. He will return to the team upon receiving clearance under the current NBA guidelines. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 6, 2022

Losing Bradley Beal for their road game in Tennessee after already reeling from the injury to Delon Wright will leave the Wizards extremely shorthanded at the guard spot on Sunday. A depleted backcourt going up against Ja Morant is certainly not ideal, with Beal meant to match his scoring output Wright likely drawing the defensive assignment to slow him down had they both been healthy.

The Grizzlies have played just three of their first nine games at home, sweeping them all and winning by double-digits in two of those three contests.

The Wizards just sent down rookie guard Johnny Davis to the G League, which likely means some of the team’s forwards will likely claim spot duties in the backcourt. Youngsters Deni Avdija and the Corey Kispert, who just returned from a preseason ankle injury, may draw some of those assignments at shooting guard while Monte Morris and Will Barton likely initiate the offense more at the point of attack.

In nine games this season, Bradley Beal is averaging just 21.6 points per game, which would be the lowest total he’s had since 2016. He’s upped his efficiency numbers though, shooting at a 52.1 percent clip from the field and 91.7 percent from the free throw line.