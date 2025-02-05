The Washington Wizards (8-41) plan to hold onto Khris Middleton following their trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. The deal, which sent Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee, provides Washington with financial flexibility and opens up additional playing time for its young wing players, including AJ Johnson, who was also acquired in the trade.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Wizards agreed to send Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation to the Bucks in exchange for Middleton, Johnson, and a pick swap. The move marks a significant roster shift for Washington as it looks to build for the future while incorporating veteran leadership.

Khris Middleton’s reunion with Malcom Brogdon and Wizards' youth movement

Middleton, a three-time All-Star and NBA champion, reunites with former Bucks teammate Malcolm Brogdon in Washington. The two played together for three seasons in Milwaukee, including the 2018-19 campaign when the Bucks won 60 games before falling to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Middleton is currently making $31.6 million this season and holds a $34 million player option for next year. His production has declined following offseason procedures on both ankles, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from three across 23 appearances. Head coach Doc Rivers moved Middleton to the bench in early January as part of a lineup adjustment.

Johnson, the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has seen limited action in his rookie season, appearing in just seven games for the Bucks. He has averaged 2.9 points, one rebound, and one assist in 6.3 minutes per contest while shooting 60% from the field. With the Wizards embracing a youth movement, Johnson could have an opportunity to carve out a larger role in Washington’s rotation.

Washington's outlook moving forward

At 8-41, the Wizards remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, making this trade a step in their long-term rebuilding process. By acquiring Middleton, they gain a veteran presence while also maintaining roster flexibility. The organization’s decision to hold onto him for now suggests they may evaluate his fit before making any further roster moves.

Meanwhile, the departure of Kuzma, who had been a key contributor, signals Washington’s continued focus on player development and long-term roster construction. As the season progresses, Middleton’s role will be closely monitored, especially with his player option looming. The Wizards now turn their attention to integrating their new acquisitions and assessing their future direction.