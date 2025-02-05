The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Middleton's production had become a cause for concern regarding their championship efforts.

Middleton, who underwent procedures on both of his ankles over the summer, had struggled to remain a consistent threat alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. His decline over the last few seasons as a result of injuries has been noticeable, especially this season with him averaging just 12.6 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from three-point range in roughly 23.2 minutes per game.

The veteran forward had been moved to the bench, a decision made in the middle of the season by head coach Doc Rivers.

A decision to trade Johnson is slightly surprising, especially considering that the Bucks and Rivers have spoken highly of the first-round pick. Washington had made it a priority to acquire Johnson if they were to take on the remaining money owed to Middleton.

Kuzma is now the newest member of the Bucks and will team up with Antetokounmpo and Lillard in search of another championship. In recent weeks, the Bucks had been mulling multiple scenarios to use Middleton as a way to improve their roster.

After discussion of possibly pursuing six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler went nowhere, the Bucks turned their attention to Kuzma, a proven championship player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers who proved to be an effective combo forward with Washington.

Kuzma immediately slides into a starting role on the wing for the Bucks and will be their third scoring option, a role he held during the Lakers' championship run in 2020 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While Middleton meant a lot to the Bucks franchise, especially since he was an instrumental part of their championship run in 2021, his regression was a major cause of concern this season. Milwaukee's front office had been actively searching for ways to improve and possibly move out of the dreaded second apron in the process, which led them to Kuzma, a player Antetokounmpo has voiced his support for.

By trading Middleton to the Wizards, the Bucks have moved slightly below the second apron, which now opens up a lot more financial flexibility moving forward. The key takeaway is that Milwaukee is now allowed to aggregate salaries in further trades to possibly upgrade their roster.

The Bucks are currently 26-22 overall.