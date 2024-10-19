Life isn't easy as a fringe NBA player, and former Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler was reminded of that on Saturday night. Despite a standout showing against the New York Knicks on Friday, the Wizards waived him.

Multiple factors led to the decision, via The Washington Post's Varun Shankar.

“Bit of a surprising move for a player who did well last year and in the preseason but the introduction of new guards and Butler’s non guaranteed salary contributed to the move,” Shankar reported.

The move cuts Washington's roster to 15, not counting its three two-way players. While Butler's 14-point, five-assist performance on 6-of-11 shooting against the Knicks was worthy of a regular-season roster spot, getting him off the books increases salary cap flexibility moving forward.

Butler's ouster was directly related to two other Wizards fringe players, via Spotrac's Keith Smith.

“The Wizards canvassed the league looking for a home for Patrick Baldwin Jr or Johnny Davis. The Wizards weren't willing to give up a draft pick to entice a team to take on either player,” Smith reported. “Thus, Washington waived Jared Butler to avoid taking on further dead salary on their books.”

Did Washington make the right decision?

Don't be surprised if Jared Butler returns to Wizards

If Butler clears waivers, he's a solid candidate to play for Washington G-League affiliate Capital City Go-Go this season. The Wizards already have three two-way players, but the 24-year-old could be a replacement should one get cut.

Butler played in 40 games for Washington last season, averaging 6.3 points on 48.8% shooting with 3.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 14.2 minutes per game. The 24-year-old still has his prime years ahead of him, and the Wizards' guard stable is still a work in progress.

With that being said, Washington is staying open to all possibilities as it navigates another rebuilding season, so the front office could look elsewhere for cheap options.