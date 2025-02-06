For the past few seasons, the Washington Wizards have been downright terrible. It's the same story this year, as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with an 8-41 record. With the franchise gearing towards a rebuild, expect the team to be major sellers at the trade deadline as they try to get some building blocks for their future in the form of young players or draft picks. But while their goal is clear, the team has only made some mediocre roster moves as of late, which could lead to the team's nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Not enough interest in Wizards' remaining trade candidates

The Wizards are keen on kickstarting their rebuild. While they have some young guns, swapping their veterans for draft capital or up-and-coming talent is the way to go. However, as the season has progressed, it looks like their veterans aren't as enticing as they were before the 2024-25 season. In fact, their glamorous plans for a rebuild might've hit a snag with their lackluster season as the trade deadline approaches.

While Kyle Kuzma has already been dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jonas Valanciunas finally getting shipped to the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole should be another name that comes to mind. But while he is averaging a solid 20.3 points per game, Poole's contract could prevent teams from trading for him. He is expected to make $29.6 million for the 2024-25 season which is too much for a guard that's still trying to reclaim his lost glory.

Another veteran that the Wizards can use as a trade chip is Marvin Bagley III. Bagley's deal is set to expire after the 2024-25 season and his $12.5 million salary should be easier to move. However, the 6-foot-10 center has yet to live up to expectations at the NBA level. Let's not forget that he was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, selected before the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Nonetheless, failing to move any of these veterans should throw a wrench in the Wizards' rebuilding plans. Moreover, Wizards fans should brace for more losses and roster problems should they fail to strike a deal involving any of these players. In fact, keeping these veterans around could potentially be detrimental to the team's future core.

Losing Malcolm Brogdon for nothing

Speaking of veterans, the most pressing concern the Wizards need to address is the expiring contract of Malcolm Brogdon. Originally, Brogdon's acquisition was a welcome sight in Washington because of his ties with the city. However, it's safe to say that the 32-year old guard doesn't fit within the franchise's plans. And with an expiring contract, it's better off for the Wizards to swap him for a draft pick or a young asset.

This year, Brogdon has only suited up in 20 games for the Wizards. His presence on any contender would be a huge lift, given that he's putting up averages of 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per outing. Unfortunately, Brogdon has been riddled with injuries, which could prevent teams from pursuing him. His $22.5 million salary might also be too much to give up for any serious contender.

Should the Wizards fail to find a trade partner for Brogdon, the team risks letting him walk away for nothing. Although Brodgon and Washington can still secure a buyout, the team is better off getting some assets given that the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year still has some trade value. However, sidelining him is slowly diminishing his stock on the market which isn't ideal when the trade deadline is just around the corner.

Failing to boost draft capital

The Wizards made multiple moves on Wednesday by dealing Kuzma and Valanciunas, but business should not be done for Washingon. Any rebuilding squad would be wise to stock up with some draft picks, in order to give itself the best chance for a smoother rebuilding process.

Thus far, they've been able to secure young players like AJ Johnson and Sidy Cissoko from the Kuzma and Valanciunas trades to go along with some second round draft picks. However, they did make an eyebrow raising move by giving up one of their second round picks to land Khris Middleton in Washington. The Wizards will have to wait until the offseason at the very least to move the 33-year old NBA champion.

Although the Wizards are doing a good job of maximizing their lottery odds for the 2026 NBA Draft, headlined by Cooper Flagg and other blue-chip talents, it'd be a terrible move to halt their trade moves now. The team still has a couple of veterans that are not part of the future. It's the best time to swap them for draft picks and to maximize this trade deadline.

While the Wizards still have a chance to make some moves, the hourglass is ticking away fast. Otherwise, the team risks losing the chance to fortify their future core.