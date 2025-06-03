The Washington Commanders are entering a new era under head coach Dan Quinn after reaching the NFC Championship in 2024, but the early stages of offseason work have already featured two notable absences. Both Marshon Lattimore and Terry McLaurin were missing from the latest round of Commanders OTAs, raising questions about the participation of two of the team’s most prominent veterans.

While OTAs are voluntary, leadership presence still carries weight—especially in a locker room undergoing transition. Lattimore’s absence stood out, with Dean Jones of FanSided reporting that he opted to train away from the team.

For Lattimore, it’s an offseason with stakes. After joining Washington via trade and dealing with injuries last season, his position in the secondary isn’t guaranteed. The Commanders defense now includes newcomers Jonathan Jones and rookie Trey Amos, creating a competitive environment at cornerback.

Contract-wise, the decision to skip team activities draws added scrutiny. According to Spotrac, Lattimore is carrying an $18 million cap hit this season, with only $2 million in dead cap if the team were to move on after the year. That structure gives Washington roster flexibility and puts a premium on offseason visibility for the veteran.

With a loaded cornerback room and a coaching staff focused on accountability, every rep matters. Lattimore’s decision to train away from the team, even during voluntary work, opens the door for players like Jones and Amos to gain ground.

As for McLaurin, his absence may not carry the same level of scrutiny, but it still leaves a leadership void during a crucial stage of development. For a team trying to build on last season’s playoff run, presence on the field—even in shorts—sends a message.

The Commanders are no longer rebuilding. They’re reloading, and the standard has shifted. Whether Lattimore and McLaurin return to camp ready to lead or play catch-up remains to be seen—but the tone of the offseason has already been set.