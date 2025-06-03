The Boston Red Sox could not recover from a horrid top of the first inning as they lost another close game on Monday, 7-6, this time to the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox simply could not find a way to get into any sort of rhythm this season, always finding themselves coming up short in the most heartbreaking of ways.

For Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, he believes that Boston has all the tools to compete, as seen in the fact that they haven't lost in blowout fashion that often this season. They simply have to come up with ways to go home with a victory.

“Personally, I think [suffering a lot of one-run losses] says that we're a really good team. We've been in a lot of games, we just need to get over the hump,” Duran said.

The Red Sox fell to 29-33 on the year after this latest loss to the Angels. Nearly half of those losses (16) have come in one-run fashion, and with the season getting older and older, Duran and company can no longer hold on to these moral victories and start putting some wins on the board.

But the Red Sox aren't fazed, and outcomes for them might end up being better especially if they maintain Duran's mindset of not allowing past mistakes to get to their head but instead having the courage and accountability to learn from them.

“Just one bad inning. Gave up a couple of homers, we battled back like we always have all year. It's just baseball, man. At the end of the day, it's only one loss. We still have two games to win the series. That's the most important thing. It's just we learn from it and move on to the next two games,” Duran added.

Red Sox could get rolling soon

It's a bit of a start-stop season for the Red Sox, and they have alternated winning and losing streaks for nearly the entire season thus far. This has been a very frustrating season for their passionate fanbase to witness, but the regular season is a long 162-game grind, and teams haven't even passed the halfway mark of the 2025 MLB campaign just yet.

There are promising signs for the Red Sox; they have a positive run differential (+12) even though they have a sub-.500 record. Perhaps as the season goes along, their record in clutch games improves which would then shoot them up the AL East standings.