The Los Angeles Rams are seeking to implement significant changes in 2025. With a new-look team set to debut in the fall, the Rams teased the upcoming release of their ‘Midnight Mode' jerseys as their new alternate uniforms.

Two weeks ahead of their first preseason game, the Rams gave fans a sneak peek of their ‘Midnight Mode' jerseys on social media. The 14-second video appeared to reveal an all-black uniform with gold numbers and lettering.

The uniforms will be officially released on Aug. 28, according to the social media post. The Rams conclude the preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 23, two weeks before beginning the regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

If the Rams choose to use their ‘Midnight Mode' jerseys as their permanent alternate uniforms, they can wear them up to four times in the 2025 season, per league rules. Los Angeles has nine home games throughout the year, although its Week 7 “home” contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars will commence in London. Two of their games scheduled for SoFi Stadium — Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — are currently prime-time affairs.

Rams expect big changes in 2025

Although they went 10-7 in the regular season and made it to the Divisional Round of the 2024 playoffs, the Rams still felt that they came up short. They subsequently made major roster adjustments in the offseason, namely releasing longtime receiver Cooper Kupp.

While replacing Kupp with Davante Adams was a seismic shift, Los Angeles still returns 18 starters — nine on each side of the ball. Yet, after years of following Kupp's lead, their offense will look fundamentally different in 2025.

The Rams will be tested early, with two of their first three games against 2024 playoff teams, including the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles. Their overall non-conference schedule is very unforgiving, with games against the Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons looming.