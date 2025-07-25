In the months since the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has been everywhere. He's the highest-rated player on the new Madden game and is now lending his name, image, and likeness to a beloved brand.

On Friday, a partnership between Barkley and Old Spice was confirmed, according to Eagles Nation. A new shampoo and conditioner entitled “Saquon Soar” is now available online and at Walmart.

Old Spice x Saquon Barkley have collabed on a Shampoo + Conditioner called "Saquon Soar," on sale now online and in-stores at Walmart. pic.twitter.com/xeCGgqM1hs — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 25, 2025

Last year, Barkley was a major factor in leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. Altogether, he had a historic season, finishing with 2,005 rushing yards, combining his regular-season and postseason totals.

In addition, Barkley had 57 rushing yards in the Super Bowl. He became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards.

Barkley's stature in Philadelphia has only continued to grow. He recently partnered with the popular cheesesteak joint Geno's to run it as “Steakquon's ” for a week.

The marketability of Saquon Barkley

All of which speaks to the marketing power that Barkley possesses. Not only for his on-field exploits, but for his personality and existence on the East Coast. Philadelphia, along with New York, is a primary media market, especially in the NFL.

As a result, Barkley has been able to enhance his public image in unique and dynamic ways. He has endorsement deals with Nike, Applebee's, and Uber Eats, among others.

In addition, Barkley has made investments in companies such as X2 Performance and Monad Labs. Barkley has an energetic and fun-loving personality that endears him to the fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

Plus, he knows a thing or two about how to negotiate. In March, Barkley signed a $41.2 million contract extension. Essentially, raised the market value for running backs in the league.

In all, Saquon Barkley has got the whole world in his hands.