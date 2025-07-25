The San Francisco 49ers closed out the first block of their 2025 training camp on Friday with two notable absences: starting quarterback Brock Purdy and rising cornerback Renardo Green, who exited practice early due to injury.

Purdy, who signed a record-breaking five-year, $265 million extension in May, missed his first session of camp due to a personal matter, according to the team. The absence is not injury-related and is not expected to extend beyond a single day.

Before Friday, Purdy had shown strong form in camp. On Thursday, he had just one incompletion following back-to-back interceptions on Wednesday.

Mac Jones took over first-team reps with Purdy sidelined. Jones, acquired after three seasons in New England and a backup stint in Jacksonville, completed 10 of 16 passes with one interception. While he is still adjusting to Kyle Shanahan’s offense, his decision-making remains generally solid.

However, Ji’Ayir Brown capitalized on a read of Jones’ eyes and returned an interception for a touchdown. Tanner Mordecai also saw action at quarterback and was picked off by linebacker Jalen Graham, who returned the interception for a touchdown as well.

Renardo Green, the 49ers' second-year cornerback and former second-round pick, was a defensive standout before suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Green broke up three passes, two intended for Jauan Jennings and one for Jordan Watkins before pulling up after a deep coverage play down the sideline. He limped to the sideline and did not return.

Green previously missed June’s final practice with a left knee issue. His health is a critical concern as he is expected to be one of the top contributors in the secondary this season. If he is sidelined for an extended period, Darrell Luter Jr., who made a key pass breakup during the same session, may see increased responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Brown, currently competing for a starting safety role, made the play of the day with a pick-six off Jones. Although working with the second-team defense, his impact was acknowledged when Kyle Shanahan chose him to break down the team huddle post-practice.

The competition at the safety position remains open with players like Richie Grant, Jason Pinnock, and several rookies in contention.

Practice intensity was high, with Jauan Jennings and Deommodore Lenoir engaging in a brief scuffle after a Christian McCaffrey run play. Both returned to action shortly after. Jennings also had a deep target broken up by Green before the latter’s injury.

Brayden Willis, now in his third year, led all receivers with four catches, continuing his strong performance in camp.

Meanwhile, the kicker competition remains unresolved. Jake Moody made three of four field-goal attempts, while Greg Joseph converted two of four. Moody has altered his technique to a two-step approach and is looking to rebound from last season’s struggles.

The 49ers will return to the field on Sunday following Saturday’s scheduled day off.