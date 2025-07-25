Miami football has high expectations on the field, thanks to Mario Cristobal's recruiting success after returning home to his alma mater. The on-field results have been good, but the way they have been recruiting should help push them over the top. Their recent recruiting win was after picking up a commitment from 2026 four-star safety Cortez Redding.

Cortez Redding announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes through a graphic by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The 6-foot, 176-pound safety from Jonesboro, Georgia, chose the Hurricanes over Indiana and Ole Miss. The four-star recruit also dedicated the announcement to his dad, who had passed away.

“This is all for my dad, I wish he were still here to witness it (100 emoji),” Redding said.

Redding was looking for an opportunity to play early and can keep developing mentally and physically.

“I want to go where I can play and get my feet wet early for a coaching staff that develops my body and mind for the next level,” Redding told On3 Sports.

Redding started his relationship with the Hurricanes in his junior season, and once it started, it did not slow down and only got stronger.

“Miami offered me toward the end of my junior year, and ever since then it's been real,” Redding told Rivals. “They've been recruiting me hard and consistently from the jump.”

The difference with the Miami football program was the people for Redding. It was more than football, and it resonated with him because of that.

“One of the biggest things I love about Miami is the culture. The people around the building are all great and caring. Coach Will Harris and Coach Zac Etheridge will teach me much about football, manhood, and how to carry myself as a Black man. They've got crazy resumes coaching safeties, and it's my goal to become the most legendary one.”

Miami football is crushing it on the recruiting trail, but this season, they are looking to finally get over the top and win the ACC under Mario Cristobal. Carson Beck was a massive transfer portal pickup for the Hurricanes, and they hired a new defensive coordinator to help that side of the ball. The recruiting has been great, but this season, the team on the field looks like the best Cristobal has had in his time with the Hurricanes.