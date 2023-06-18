The Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world on Sunday night after it was revealed that the two parties had agreed on a blockbuster trade deal that would see Bradley Beal take his talents to Arizona. As part of the deal, Chris Paul is now headed to Washington, where according to reports, might just be a layover of sorts for the point god.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Wizards are now looking at the possibility of trading away Paul. Additionally, the Los Angeles Clippers have now emerged as a potential landing spot for the 12-time All-Star in what would be a sensational reunion:

“The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes wrote in his tweet.

It remains unclear what the Clippers are willing to offer to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, but given his current market value, LA probably won't have to dig too deep into their assets pool to get their hands on the 38-year-old. For the Wizards, trading him in exchange for a couple of pieces would be much better than just waiving his contract outright.

It's also worth noting, though, that the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a possible move on CP3 if the Wizards actually opt to waive him. Lakers fans obviously aren't going to like this new development.