The Washington Wizards were a young team coming into the season, but now they truly embody the “Wiz Kids” nickname. Hours after trading Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package including 20-year-old guard AJ Johnson, they dealt Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for a return including fellow 20-year-old guard Sidy Cissoko.

Wizards receive:

Sidy Cissoko

2028 second-round pick

2029 second-round pick

Kings receive:

Jonas Valanciunas

Unlike Kuzma, Valanciunas didn't spend much time in Washington before getting shipped out. The Wizards acquired the 32-year-old for a 2027 second-rounder in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6, but he was never a long-term fit. Rather, he was a temporary role model for No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr before Washington likely flipped him at the deadline.

Valanciunas served as the rookie's backup, averaging 11.5 points on 54.7% shooting with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 20 minutes per game before moving to a superior Kings team. The Lithuanian international's three-year, $30 million contract is now off of the Wizards' books, so they essentially turned the '27 pick into Cissoko and two later picks. Rostering Valanciunas for a few months was a bonus.

While the trade isn't surprising, Washington's possible plan with Sissoko is.

Wizards trade grade: B-

At first glance, adding another young French international on a team with Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly seems like a fun storyline for the fanbase. Bullets Forever's Matt Modderno even welcomed the former San Antonio Spur with a France-themed post, via social media.

However, Washington will waive Sissoko for financial flexibility, via USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt. With that being said, the 2023 No. 44 overall pick is making only $1.8 million this season and $2.2 million next year before hitting restricted free agency, and the Wizards are $12.3 million under the first apron. What gives?

The Wizards may want to use Sissoko's roster spot to promote one of their two-way players to a fully guaranteed deal, such as Justin Champagnie or Jared Butler. This would make sense, as Champagnie is averaging 7.7 points on 51.1% shooting with 4.6 rebounds across 18.8 minutes per game this season, while Butler has 6.9 points on 48.3% shooting with 2.6 assists across 11.3 minutes. Conversely, Sissoko has just 1.3 points on 50% shooting across 3.2 minutes.

Washington could then bring the 6-foot-6, 200-pounder back on either a two-way or standard G League deal if he clears waivers. Sissoko averaged 16.3 points on 48.9% shooting with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 27.6 minutes per game for the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs' affiliate) this season, so he could shine on the Capital City Go-Go (Wizards' affiliate) while he develops.

This grade becomes a “C,” though, if the Wizards cut Sissoko and never bring him back. In that case, they would've simply given Sacramento financial relief after it acquired him in the De'Aron Fox deal just three days prior.

Washington does now own multiple second-rounders in each year from 2026-30, via the team's press release. That gives it plenty of capital to either trade or pick players with, but it's also good to keep young talent that's already in the league.

If Sissoko stays, the rebuilding Wizards will have six players 21 years old or younger: him, Johnson, Sarr, Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. If one or two of them eventually become All-Stars while the others settle as role players, the team will be a perennial contender.