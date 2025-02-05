After months of rumors and speculation, the Washington Wizards finally dealt Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday. The full details are now out, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“[Milwaukee] Bucks get: F Kyle Kuzma, F Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2025 second-round pick (second-most favorable of WAS' collection)

Wizards get: F Khris Middleton, G AJ Johnson, MIL 2028 1st swap (POR gets most favorable, WAS gets second-most favorable, MIL gets third-most favorable),” Siegel reported.

How did the Wizards do?

Wizards trade grade: B

The Kuzma-Middleton swap isn't surprising, as that was rumored over the previous couple of days. Absorbing Middleton's $31.6 million salary this season and $34 million salary when he likely opts in next year was a good way to offload Kuzma and get future assets. However, landing Johnson is an unexpected and exciting development for the rebuilding franchise.

The 2024 No. 23 overall pick is a raw, but promising talent on both ends of the floor, via Rotowire's pre-draft scouting report.

“At 6-foot-5, Johnson has the ideal size and athleticism for a guard at the next level,” the profile said. “He flashed the ability to create his shot and has the vision to find open teammates. Defensively, Johnson’s length gives him the tools to bother opponents on the perimeter.”

Johnson was one of the best combo guards in the 2023 recruiting class, sporting a five-star rating for Rivals and a four-star for 247Sports and ESPN. The California native signed with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (Australia) that year as a part of the league's Next Stars program.

Johnson didn't play much for the Hawks, registering just 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game across 26 contests. The youngster’s physical attributes are what elevated his stock as a G League developmental type.

Speaking of the G League, Johnson averaged 13.4 points on 43.3% shooting (36.8% 3Pt) with four assists, 3.8 rebounds, and one steal across 26.8 minutes per game in 25 appearances for the Wisconsin Herd (Bucks' affiliate) this season. The 20-year-old has also scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting (3-of-5 3Pt) with seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 44 minutes of NBA action.

Johnson is now Washington's fourth rookie, adding to its stable of young players to build for the future with. Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall pick), Bub Carrington (No. 14) and Kyshawn George (No. 24) have all gotten extensive playing time this season, so don't be surprised if the 160-pounder’s minutes skyrocket as well.

Shipping out Baldwin Jr.'s expiring contract also frees up a two-way spot that Washington could use for Johnson. If not, it could give it to Jaylen Nowell, who scored 43 points (13-of-20 FG, 8-of-11 3Pt) with five assists and three rebounds in the Capital City Go-Go's (Wizards affiliate) 139-136 win over the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz affiliate) on Tuesday.

Finally, the 2028 first-round pick swap could give Washington a higher selection depending on how the 2027-28 standings shake out. The club may also flip Middleton for more assets in the offseason or next year's trade deadline after he opts in.

Giving up their 2025 second-rounder isn't ideal, but that's the price they pay for not capitalizng on Kuzma's peak value last season. The Dallas Mavericks sent an offer near the deadline, but Wizards team president Michael Winger allowed the former NBA champion to decide his fate. He asked to stay, and Winger honored that request.

However, the executive's kind move later backfired, as Kuzma recently admitted he no longer wanted to “fit in” with Washington's rebuild amid his down year statistically. Regardless, the situation was a teaching moment for the Wizards' new regime, and they were still able to get valuable assets in return. They also still have two second-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Overall, this is a good return for Kuzma, who's averaging 15.2 points on 42% shooting after averaging a career-high 22.2 points on a 46.3% clip last season. Winger and company likely could've gotten more last year, but they rebounded well after their misstep.