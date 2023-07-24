No team has been busier this offseason than the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have been involved in six(!) trades this summer, the most notable of which was sending franchise player Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for what eventually netted Jordan Poole, Landry Shamet, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 2030 protected first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors, six second-round picks and four first-round pick swaps from the Suns. Kristaps Porzingis opted into his player option and was dealt to the Boston Celtics in a move that saw Boston trade away Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards also moved up one spot in the draft to select Bilal Coulibaly. Needless to say, the Wizards have been busy.

But there are still moves for them to make.

Steady hand

Lost in the hullabaloo of Boston trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis was the fact that the Washington Wizards got Tyus Jones as part of that trade. Tyus Jones is good! He's maybe the steadiest point guard in the entire NBA; his career assist-to-turnover ratio is +5.57. Last season, he ranked in the 79th percentile of all pick-and-roll ballhandlers in the regular season according to NBA.com by generating 1.28 points per possession on such possessions. He had plenty of suitors, but the Grizzlies dished him to Washington to facilitate their acquisition of Marcus Smart.

The thing is, Tyus Jones is good. The Wizards are going into tank mode and want to be bad. They also have a glut of point guards on their roster still, even after dishing Chris Paul (to Golden State) and Monte Morris (to Detroit). And Jones is on an expiring contract with a $14 million cap number. It's a number that pretty much every team can get to. With the direction the Wizards are going, it wouldn't make much sense to re-sign Jones to a big number or for Jones to re-up with a team that's going backward before going forwards. It isn't a matter of if the Wizards trade Jones, but when.

Wizards trade candidates

The when could be at the trade deadline when every team has a better gauge of who all is going for a title push and will pay more of a premium than they would right now. Perhaps the Wizards would wait until then, but they should take calls on Jones now anyway. One team that reportedly was interested was the Los Angeles Clippers, who badly could use a table setter at point guard that can also take and make shots to spread the floor for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. If their pursuit of James Harden goes awry, Tyus Jones would make for a nice consolation prize.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The team that should come back to the negotiating table with the Wizards for Tyus Jones' services is the Boston Celtics. It's unclear why they didn't target Tyus Jones in the Kristaps Porzingis for Marcus Smart trade initially but they should. Boston's offense already had a tendency to get sluggish for sustained periods of time in the playoffs and that was before they traded the best passer and/or connector on their team in Marcus Smart. Boston's offensive numbers all look fine, but those numbers were streaky.

According to ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry, up until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics were 8-2 when they made at least 12 threes in a game, and 0-5 when they didn't. Not only does that speak to a rigidness in an offensive system, but a void in ability to create and make shots in a different variety. Tyus Jones would help in that capacity big time. For a team as close to a title as Boston has been in recent years (five conference finals appearances in the last seven seasons and one Finals appearance), paying up for a huge upgrade at point guard would be a big help (when they can on August 22).

Moving forward

Tyus Jones is good. He has an expiring contract, and he doesn't fit Washington's timeline. All the ingredients for a trade are right there. Jones should have a whole allotment of trade suitors too. It shouldn't be too difficult for Washington to make *another* trade and add more assets in their piggy bank. The question is when they decide to trade Tyus Jones and who ponies up for him.