Wizards 2023 NBA free agency grades for every signing

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA campaign, there were plenty of people who viewed the Washington Wizards as capable of earning a playoff spot, even in a very formidable Eastern Conference. After all, the Wizards owned a dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis and had a solid supporting cast around them, such as Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert, among others.

But fast forward to the current day, and it's evident the Wizards fell very short of these postseason expectations, as their 2022-23 regular season was disastrous.

Beal missed almost half of the regular season with the injury bug, and the Wizards finished the year with a sub-par 35-47 record — just the 12th-best in the Eastern Conference and identical to their record the year prior — and missed out on the playoffs once again. Despite Beal's inability to stay on the floor for Washington this season, it became clear that this Washington squad as currently constructed, even when healthy, wasn't more than a play-in contender. So, the Wizards front office decided to shake up the roster this summer and made several blockbuster trades.

The Wizards dealt one of the best players in the history of their franchise, Bradley Beal, to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade in exchange for Chris Paul (who was subsequently traded to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole), Landry Shamet, and draft picks. And the Wizards also traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in another three-team trade. The Wizards received a trade package highlighted by floor general Tyus Jones in return for Porzingis.

After yet another disappointing season, a productive free-agency period could help fans forget about the year that was. And the Washington Wizards have had a productive free-agency period, albeit a pretty inactive one. The only signing they have made in free agency to this point is re-signing forward Kyle Kuzma. With all of that said, let's hand out NBA free agency grades for every signing the Washington Wizards have made to this point:

Wizards 2023 NBA free agency grades for every signing

Re-signing Kyle Kuzma to a four-year, $102 million deal

Some Wizards fans might have mixed feelings about the extension. After all, Kuzma played the best basketball of his career this season, but it was in his contract year, so he may have had extra motivation to play well. Still, Kuzma, who possesses a uniquely wide-ranging skill set on the offensive end of the floor, is worth every penny and then some.

Kuzma is a great playmaker at the small forward position. He's not some earth-shattering dimer that teams can run offenses around, but he's a terrific ball mover. His 3.7 assists per game average during the 2022-23 regular season was the 11th-best in the NBA among all qualified small forwards.

Along with productive secondary playmaking, Kuzma also served as a versatile scorer with the Wizards. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game this season and was comfortable getting buckets both inside and outside the three-point arc.

Kuzma attempted a career-high 7.5 threes per game in the 2022-23 campaign. And he scored the ball very efficiently from inside the line, as he converted 53.3% of his two-point field goals.

At this juncture, only time will tell if the Washington Wizards will stand pat with their current roster or decide to add more players to the team via free agency. But what's already abundantly clear is that the Wizards made the right decision by re-signing Kyle Kuzma.

Grade: A-