ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with continued coverage of today's NBA slate as we bring another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup in the Eastern Conference. The Washington Wizards (4-21) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-12) with the Bucks leading the series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-114, snapping a three-game losing streak. They've gone just 2-13 over their last 15 games and currently hold the worst record in the NBA. They'll look for an upset as they meet the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks most recent won the NBA Cup after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81. They've now won 11 of their last 13 games and have dug themselves out of their early season hole. Now, they'll look to notch a fifth-straight win as the heavy betting favorites in this matchup.

Here are the Wizards-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Bucks Odds

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +460

Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Not much is going right for the Washington Wizards this season and it's clear this team doesn't have much support with Kyle Kuzma out to injury. They're looking towards Jordan Poole for most of their scoring production with his 20.6 PPG, but without Kuzma in the lineup, Malcolm Brogdon serves as their number two option with his 14.6 PPG. Nevertheless, the Wizards will have to find sufficient scoring production from bench players willing to step up and make contributions.

The Wizards fell to the Bucks 114-124 during their last meeting, but it's worth noting that the Wizards managed to out-rebound their opponents during that one. They'll have a chance to cover a wider spread if they're able to do the same here, but their real answers will need to come on the offensive side of the ball. They could be getting a gift in Bucks' Damian Lillard potentially missing another game, so Jordan Poole will have to make the most of this matchup and lead his team to a respectable performance.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit their stride over the last month and it was clear that winning the NBA Cup meant a lot to this group. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 26 points as the games leading scorer and the Bucks were lucky enough to see OKC turn in their worst shooting performance of the season. They should be able to force the Wizards into similar woes during this game and they'll be hoping to bounce back after their loss to Cleveland without Damian Lillard in the lineup.

It's still unclear whether Lillard will get the nod to play in this one, but it offers an opportunity for players like Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green to step up in his absence. They've been the two best three-point shooters on the team over the last few games, so we should see them letting it fly during this one and looking to improve upon their recent lackluster performance. The Bucks' defensive efforts will be the most crucial part of their game as they're fully capable of holding this Wizards team to a modest total.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks firmly handled the Wizards the first time these two teams met and we should expect much of the same during this second meeting. While the status of Damian Lillard is still in question, the Bucks will have to find answers in terms of scoring along the perimeters and alleviating some of the pressure off Giannis in the paint.

Still, the Wizards can be a pesky team at times and if their three-ball begins to fall in this one, they could see a chance to keep this one close and make Milwaukee play hard to close the game out. Look for Jordan Poole to try and shoot the Wizards into a rhythm behind the arc.

Either way, the Bucks have a ton of mismatches on offense and if they're able to control the paint and rebound, they should be able to roll over this Wizards team. Look for Giannis Antetokounmpo to have another big performance as he's likely to draw a ton of fouls and find easy points at the line. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to win this game and cover at home.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -11.5 (-114)