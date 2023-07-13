WNBA ratings are significantly increasing this season on ESPN platforms midway through the 2023 season.

WNBA games on ESPN are averaging 548,000 viewers, up 46% from the 2022 season. On ABC aired games, WNBA games are averaging 647,00o viewers, an 18% increase from 2022, per a graphic posted by ESPN PR's Twitter account.

#WNBA midseason viewership is up significantly on ESPN platforms 🏀 548K avg. viewers thru 13 games (up 46% vs '22)

🏀 647K avg. viewers for ABC's 8 games (up 18% vs ABC's pre-All Star games in '22) pic.twitter.com/vJaoCNTVnX — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 12, 2023

The increase in WNBA viewership is not just happening midseason, but has been seen throughout 2023. The WNBA Draft was the most viewed WNBA Draft since 2004 and the opening game between the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks received the best opening game ratings in 11 years.

Higher TV ratings are extra important for the WNBA as their current deal with ESPN only allows them to make $25 million per season from broadcast revenue, which is very little compared to most sports leagues. The deal expires in 2025 and the better ratings will allow the WNBA to leverage for a much more profitable deal.

With the WNBA All-Star Game set for Saturday July 15 and the playoffs upcoming in mid-September, the hope is for ratings to continue to climb.

The increase in ratings across the WNBA aligns with an increase in viewership, coverage, and interest for women's sports and basketball. The 2023 women's March Madness tournament drew huge crowds for the upsets, storylines, and top players including Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Angel Reese. With several of those players entering the WNBA including Boston, Diamond Miller, Zia Cooke, and Morgan Bertsch, it's not surprising to see many fans follow their careers as they enter into the professional leagues.