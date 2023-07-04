The Indiana Fever have a rookie sensation in their midst, as Aliyah Boston has taken the league by storm and is being rewarded with her first WNBA All-Star selection.

Boston is only the 8th rookie to ever make the All-Star game, and the first to be leading the entire WNBA in field goal percentage. She is currently shooting a stunning 61.8% from the field through the first half of the season, and shows no signs of slowing down.

The rookie is also averaging an impressive 14.6 points per game, and also leads all rookies in nearly every category including blocks, steals, 3-point percentage, and rebounds by a large margin. Boston was the first overall pick in this year's WNBA draft out of South Carolina, after carrying her team to the NCAA Championship game in March.

The WNBA All-Star game will take place on July 15th in Las Vegas, as the game's brightest stars suit up in Sin City. The Las Vegas Aces will play host in their arena, the same way they have owned the league throughout the year. They currently sit at a nearly unbeatable 15-1 record, and will look to continue exercising their dominance.

Boston and her Fever squad are on the opposite side of the standings, struggling at 5-11 thus far. They will have their work cut out for them if they want to have a chance at the playoffs, but are certainly pleased with Aliyah Boston's performances as they work to build the franchise around her.