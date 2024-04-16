Lisa Leslie knows what Caitlin Clark is capable of. Just days ago, The WNBA legend gave Clark her flowers in the form of a Team USA Endorsement. Leslie made comments saying that Clark “better be” on the Olympic Team while calling the latter “one of the best players in the world.” On Monday, Clark finally addressed all the Team USA talk. Appearing in an NBC interview, the former Iowa superstar opened up on her Olympic dream.
“That’s one of my dreams as a kid,” Clark said, per Today's Maddie Ellis. “Growing up, you always want to be an Olympic gold medalist. Lucky enough, I’ve been able to play for a few junior national teams in their basketball system, so I know how special it is to represent USA across your chest. Being able to do that on the highest level would certainly be a dream come true.”
Team USA's decorated roster
During Iowa's March Madness campaign, Clark was invited to Team USA's mandatory training camp for the Paris Olympics. She wasn't able to attend, however, as the three-day camp took place while the Hawkeyes were busy in the Final Four.
Looking at Team USA's pool of players, talent is the first word that comes to mind. Nine former Olympians will be vying for a spot in the final selection. Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Ariel Atkins, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, and Jackie Young have been called up for national team duties. Also included are FIBA World Cup participants Sabrina Ionescu and Shakira Austin, as well as Olympic Qualifying Tournament players Rhyne Howard and Aliyah Boston.
If Clark somehow gets a late invite, she will be going up against the WNBA's best for a roster spot. Nevertheless, what she's done at the college level gives fans confidence that she can hold her own alongside elite talent. Clark's resume needs no explanation. All the scoring records, awards, statistics and highlight videos have made her a big name in the basketball community. If Lisa Leslie herself thinks that Clark is an Olympic necessity, then that alone speaks volumes.
Caitlin Clark starts a new chapter with the Indiana Fever
And if ever Clark won't make it to Paris, she has a WNBA career to look forward to. As the top pick of this year's draft, the NCAA sensation will start a new chapter with the Indiana Fever. She'll be tasked to take on Indiana's reins and turn the team around. It's been years since the Fever made the playoffs — the team is currently undergoing a seven-year drought.
With Caitlin Clark entering the picture, all eyes are now tuned in to see what she and the Fever can accomplish this year. How much of an impact can the NCAA's leading scorer bring to the pros? Tipoff is just a month away, so fans won't have to wait too long to find out.