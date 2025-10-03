Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier recently caught the attention of the sports world by calling out WNBA leadership, including commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Engelbert had previously released a statement, but the commissioner spoke with reporters on Friday before WNBA Finals Game 1 to address a number of topics. One of Collier's comments that especially received attention was her claim that Engelbert said Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” to the WNBA for the $16 million she makes off the floor because of the league's platform.

“(Clark should be) grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” Collier claimed Engelbert said, via Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

Engelbert, however, denied making the comments, according to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today.

“Obviously, I did not make those comments,” Engelbert said.

So, what happened? Is someone making something up? Is this simply a case of miscommunication?

The WNBA needs to figure things out fast. With CBA negotiations still on-going, a lockout is a realistic possibility. Fans are also beginning to grow frustrated with the league — something that only picked up steam after Collier's comments. Additionally, both players and fans have not been shy about calling out poor officiating in the WNBA.

The alleged comments about Clark from the commissioner was certainly an embarrassing look. Clark was arguably the most popular athlete in sports before even getting selected to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. If Engelbert made the comments — which she is denying — the league would be in an especially unfavorable position.

Engelbert said she has been texting Collier and plans to speak with the Lynx star “next week,” per The Athletic. They will attempt to get on the same page, because the situation is far from ideal at the moment.