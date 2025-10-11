The Las Vegas Aces completed a four-game sweep over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, winning 97–86 at the Mortgage Matchup Center to claim their third WNBA championship in four seasons.

League MVP A’ja Wilson led the charge with 31 points and nine rebounds, converting 17 of 19 free throws despite a 7-of-21 field-goal night. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young added 18 points apiece, combining for seven of Las Vegas’s 12 three-pointers, while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Aces shot 55% in the opening quarter and led 54–38 at halftime, having made nine of 17 three-point attempts with only one turnover.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert faced a hostile reception during the trophy presentation.

As Engelbert took the microphone to crown the Aces and present the Finals MVP award to Wilson, fans in Phoenix loudly booed her (h/t ESPN's Alexa Philippou). The boos persisted as she spoke and continued while she stood beside the players, who largely ignored her during the postgame ceremony. More jeers followed her as she exited the court during Wilson’s ESPN interview.

Engelbert has been under heavy criticism in recent weeks following public criticism from Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. In late September, Collier called out Engelbert for “the worst leadership in the world,” pointing to inconsistent officiating and the league’s reluctance to increase player salaries amid rising popularity.

Collier specifically alleged that Engelbert dismissed proposals to compensate young stars like Caitlin Clark above standard rookie salaries, asserting they should be thankful for the media rights deal she secured. Engelbert denied these claims and responded ahead of Game 1 of the Finals, making clear her commitment to hearing players’ concerns and enhancing league-player relations.

Article Continues Below

The drama carried over into the Finals as officiating once again came under the spotlight. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts received a double technical foul and was ejected in Game 4, while Minnesota’s Collier suffered an injury on a play that her coach deemed a missed foul.

Several players, including Wilson, publicly supported Collier’s criticism of league leadership. Officiating has been a recurring concern throughout the season, with multiple coaches, players, and executives raising questions about consistency and fairness.

Engelbert, who was hired six years ago as the first WNBA commissioner by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, has overseen significant league growth, including an 11-year, $2.2 billion media-rights agreement and the addition of six franchises.

Despite all that, the players and fans have made their feelings loud and clear, and the championship booing sent a clear message showing the league office is in hot water with the October 31 collective bargaining deadline around the corner.