Angel Reese can't help but be a part of history-making moments, it seems. The Chicago Sky star added to her list of off-court achievements when she became the first-ever professional athlete to strut down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on Wednesday.

Stars from around the WNBA and Hollywood chimed in online to applaud Reese's feat, taking to her Instagram comment section to show their support.

“Strutted your stuff,” Dallas Wings Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers posted. “TUH!” Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins added. And the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams kept it short and sweet with a simple, “HER.”

Reese also got an “Undeniable” from former women's basketball star and ESPN analyst Monica McNutt, an “Impeccable” from Olympic rugby bronze medalist Ilona Maher, and an “Unreal!!!” from tennis phenom Coco Gauff.

The accomplishment was also personally special for Reese. She talked to E! News in an interview about how participating in the infamous fashion show was a dream for her and that she “manifested this moment.”

“I posted it on my [Instagram] Story last year that I was going to be a Victoria's Secret model, and it literally happened less than a year later,” she said.

“I’m just really happy to know that when I speak with my tongue, I know things are going to happen,” she added. “Not at the time that I want all the time, but at God’s time, and this is my moment and this is my time and I’m gonna embrace it.”

Reese continued on to share why the night felt so special to her.

“It means everything to me,” she expressed. “I’m just really excited to be here. There are so many great people and women who have done this. I get to sit in the room with the top, top, top models. Just being here and being in this moment — I’m grateful and graceful and I’m really gonna enjoy it.”

To Reese, walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was more than just a check off her bucket list; it's proof that she can live her life without limitations.

“You can put your mind to anything you want to do,” Reese said. “You can be multidimensional. I’m an athlete. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a businesswoman. I’m a podcaster. I’m everything you want to say. I’m a Barbie doll.”

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Less joined Reese as another newcomer to the event. Lee also became the first US gymnast, Olympic-medaling gymnast, and Hmong woman to walk the show.

Yumi Nu, Precious Lee, Iris Law, Daiane Sodre, Quen Blackwell, and Barbie Ferreira were also making their debuts alongside the two athletes.