The WNBA has grown over the years, and it's not just because of the players and what they do on the court, but how they've stood up for things off the court. The year 2020 was a pivotal year in the world outside of the pandemic, where Black Lives Matter and other things, such as policing and gender equality, were big topics.

In that moment, the WNBA stood up for their rights, and in the bubble, they made their stance strong with displays of activism. Natasha Cloud was and still is a big part of leading with her voice, and she thinks the league made a big move in 2020 with what they were able to accomplish.

“I just wish that during this time we would have a little bit more voices from our league because there was a point where we saved democracy in 2020 and no one wants to give us that but you were one of the heads of leading that and doing it in a very loud and harsh way, but a very subtle and graceful way,” Cloud said on the A Touch More podcast. “Which really just galvanized and impacted the sports world to do the same, and it put pressure on people.”

Cloud still believes the moment is bigger than ever, but she feels like it hasn't been the same, as many are trying to provide for their families.

“Every part of activism is important,” Cloud said. “I just don’t want to lose that as the W because we always have been on the forefront, and I would say like the last two or three years I’ve seen us kind of fall back for the protection of obviously our families and how we provide for our families.”

Cloud has been one of the key leaders in the WNBA when it comes to being a role model and activist, and as she continues to make a difference, it should open the doors for more athletes to want to do the same.