WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is racing against an October 31 deadline to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement while facing intense criticism from players. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire join the league in 2026, but the expansion draft is on hold until the CBA gets done.

In a recent press conference, Engelbert confirmed general managers have some guidance on the expansion draft, but nothing gets locked in until negotiations wrap up.

“Until we get the collective bargaining agreement done, it won't be finalized to the format or process,” Engelbert said. The format should mirror last year's Golden State Valkyries draft.

The uncertainty has left the expansion franchises in a tough spot. Toronto GM Teresa Resch and Portland GM Vanja Černivec admitted they don't know when the draft happens or which players they can pick. “We don't know what's going to happen. There are a lot of unknowns,” Černivec said at her press conference.

Napheesa Collier's criticism adds pressure to CBA talks

The CBA deadline has taken on extra weight after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier went after league leadership. Collier called it “the worst leadership in the world” and claimed Engelbert told her that players like Caitlin Clark “should be on their knees” thanking the league for the media deal.

Engelbert denied making those comments and said she was “disheartened” by how players see her. “If the players in the W do not feel appreciated and valued by the league, then we have to do better, and I have to do better,” she responded.

Players want major changes in the new CBA. The current deal has a hard salary cap that grows just 3 percent annually, regardless of how much revenue the league brings in. The max salary for 2025 sits at $249,244, while rookies make under $80,000 in their first two years.

Other star players have backed Collier's stance. A'ja Wilson said she was disgusted by Engelbert's alleged comments, while Caitlin Clark called Collier's points valid and stressed this is the most important moment in league history.

The players are pushing for a revenue-sharing model similar to the NBA, where players get around 50 percent of basketball-related income. The league just signed a $2.2 billion media deal, but players argue they're not seeing their fair share.

How the expansion draft will work

While those negotiations continue, the expansion draft itself has a clear structure. Each of the 13 existing teams protects six players, and the two new franchises select one player from each team. Only one unrestricted free agent can be picked in total between both expansion teams.

If talks drag past October 31, everything gets delayed. Golden State's draft happened on December 6 last year, with free agency in February. Toronto and Portland are planning for something similar, but neither has hired a head coach yet. Both teams have been scouting all season, but can't make real roster moves until Engelbert and the players find common ground.