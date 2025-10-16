Chicago Sky forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are two of the WNBA's brightest young stars. Reese made her second straight All-Star appearance, joining Caitlin Clark and other icons in Indiana this summer. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed that she won't have to travel for the All-Star Game in 2026, though. The Chicago Sky will host the festivities next year.

Engelbert had to deal with drama surrounding collective bargaining agreement negotiations at the All-Star Game this year. However, she and the league hopes that resolutions can be found soon so the WNBA can continue its growth. The decision to return to Chicago for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game made waves on social media after the league made the announcement.

Reese, Cardoso, and the Sky have plenty of motivation to improve in 2026. The two forwards had good seasons, but drama surrounding Chicago's coach threw the season into turmoil that the team never overcame. Sky fans hope that the 2026 season will see the team come back refocused and ready to assert itself as a true contender for next year's WNBA title.

The All-Star Game is the biggest event that the league puts on each season. For Engelbert and the rest of the WNBA's front office, putting on a show that weekend is crucial to growing the game's popularity around the country. Despite the conflict between the league and players throughout this year, millions of fans tuned in to watch the WNBA All-Star Game.

Article Continues Below

Chicago and Indiana have grown into two of the league's biggest markets thanks to their young stars. Reese continues to make statements both on and off the court, rivaling Clark and other superstars for the mantle of the WNBA's most popular player. If the Sky bounce back next season, she will be a big reason why.

A comeback would give her a chance to show out in front of her home crowd in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.