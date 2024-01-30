Over $1 million is up for grabs during the 2024 AU season.

A record number of WNBA players are participating in the 2024 Athletes Unlimited basketball league. The league, which began in 2022, has seen a significant rise in participation from WNBA athletes, with 72.5% of its players having WNBA experience, up from 34% in its inaugural season.

This season, 18 of the 40 AU players finished the last season on WNBA rosters. Additionally, 11 others, including two-time Olympic champion Angel McCoughtry, boast prior experience in the WNBA. The increased participation can be attributed to limited overseas playing opportunities due to the situation in Israel, the Russia-Ukraine war and the WNBA's prioritization rule. This rule mandates players to attend training camp, limiting their ability to play elsewhere during the off-season.

Athletes Unlimited's unique format offers a different appeal. Unlike traditional leagues, there are no team owners, and players directly share in league profits. The basketball rules mirror those of the WNBA. This season, over $1 million is up for grabs among the 40 participants, with the winner taking home approximately $50,000. The league, which also features softball, volleyball and lacrosse, redrafts teams weekly, based on the top four point scorers who then serve as captains.

The collaboration between the WNBA and AU is entering its second year. WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison expressed excitement about the partnership, noting the WNBA App's role as the free, live streaming partner for AU Pro Basketball.

“The WNBA is thrilled to collaborate with Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball for a second consecutive season, unlocking access to more women’s basketball for fans across the globe,” Edison said, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “We are proud to have the WNBA App serve as the free, live streaming partner of AU Pro Basketball.”

Prominent WNBA players participating this season include Laeticia Amihere, Kierstan Bell, Kalani Brown, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Cloud, among others. Cheri Kempf, Senior Vice President of Athletes Unlimited, highlighted the enthusiasm for the partnership's continuation..

“We are thrilled to build on our relationship with the WNBA and once again partner to bring Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball to the most passionate fans of the sport through the WNBA App,” Kempf said. “We are very glad that these games will be even more widely accessible this season, as fans will be treated to world-class talent competing to be crowned the individual champion of their sport.”

The league, returning to Dallas for its second season, begins Feb 29 and wraps-up March 23.