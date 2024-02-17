The ESPN host isn't willing to Clark 'great' yet.

In a historic moment, Iowa women's basketball star guard Caitlin Clark officially became the all-time leading NCAA women's basketball scorer, surpassing Kelsey Plum's previous record of 3,527 points. Clark made history early in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan on Feb. 15, pulling up for a ridiculously deep triple to set the new scoring record.

But according to ESPN's Jay Williams, the Iowa women's basketball star isn't ‘great' yet.

Said Williams, “I think she's the Stephen Curry of women's college basketball. I think she's changed the dynamics of the way the game is played. I think the way she plays, the pizzaz, she's probably the prolific scorer the game of women's basketball has ever seen. I am unwilling, and maybe it's more the Kobe mentorship around me, to say that she is great yet.”

Williams then explained what he needs to see from Iowa women's basketball in order to consider Clark great, “I think she is the most prolific scorer the game has ever seen. I hold ‘great,' or levels of immortality, or the pantheon to when you win championships. That's just me. Diana Taurasi, when you win three consecutive championships, three-time National Player of the Year, it has to culminate with a chip. I mean, Breanna Stewart, if we're talking about GOAT legends of the game, she's won four championships. Multiple National Player of the Year. So, I'm not saying she's not at a high, high, level. But for it to go to the state of immortality, in my opinion, it has to culminate with your team winning a championship.”

Iowa women's basketball is 23-3 on the season. Caitlin Clark, in addition to setting the all-time NCAA women's scoring record, is averaging 32.8 points, seven rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game this season. Her career averages are 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.