Caitlin Clark is among the elites.

On Thursday evening, Iowa women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball victory in what ultimately became a blowout win over the Big Ten rival Michigan Wolverines in front of a packed house at home. Clark went on to score a whopping 49 points in the game, continuing Iowa's excellence so far this season as they look to rebound from last year's loss in the finale of the NCAA tournament.

At NBA All-Star weekend from Indianapolis this weekend, Golden State Warriors future Hall of Fame point guard will be taking on Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA's New York Liberty in a highly anticipated three point contest, but that hasn't stopped some from speculating that Caitlin Clark herself would theoretically be able to hold her own against the pair as well.

“But [I'm going to] say this, neither one of them are the greatest shooters… Bring Caitlin Clark in and let her shoot against both of them,” said former Detroit Pistons Hall of Fame point guard and multi-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via NBA TV).

Indeed, Clark has shown an immense shooting prowess during her time as the star for Iowa women's basketball, a prowess that figures to carry over once she inevitably takes her talent to the WNBA, which will more than likely occur at the conclusion of this season for the Hawkeyes, whenever that may be.

Iowa next takes the floor Thursday vs Indiana.