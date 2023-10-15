The WNBA revealed its All-League First Team selections in a Sunday tweet.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made up the All-WNBA First Team. Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Aces guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu were featured on the All-WNBA Second Team.

Wilson, the former No. 1 selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft, was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in September. She became the first player since former Sparks guard Alana Beard to earn back-to-back selections, according to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. The two-time WNBA MVP and five-time All-Star averaged a career-high 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the 40 games she played and started in during the 2023 regular season.

Stewart won the league's MVP during her first year with the Liberty. The former Seattle Storm forward earned her fifth All-Star selection during a season that saw her average 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. She took a spot on the All-Defensive First Team, joining Wilson, Thomas, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Sparks guard Jordin Canada.

“It's been an unbelievable season for the WNBA, AT and A'ja had amazing seasons, it just shows we're reaching new heights,” Stewart said in September, via The Associated Press National women's basketball writer Doug Feinberg. “That greatness shines in many different ways. That this race was so tight is kind of crazy, but I'm happy to be standing up here today.”

Thomas finished in second place in the league's MVP voting. She set WNBA single-season records for triple-doubles and double-doubles with six and 28 this season, according to an October release from WNBA.com. Sabally won the league's Most Improved Player last month. She received 37 of the 60 possible votes. Collier was named to the All-Defensive Second Team while averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game in the regular season.