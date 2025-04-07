The WNBA Draft is a crucial moment for teams to bring in new talent to shape the future of their franchise. This year has an exciting pool of prospects, ranging from college standouts to international sensations. The women's NCAA Tournament allowed many players to either solidify or increase their draft stock, and many could make an immediate impact on the court.

Each squad will be looking to fill specific gaps on their roster. Five teams traded away their picks and the Las Vegas Aces forfeited theirs following a 2023 league violation, so let's take a look at how the first round may unfold for the remaining eight franchises.

Here are the 2025 WNBA mock draft picks after the women's NCAA Tournament championship.

1. Dallas Wings – G Paige Bueckers, UConn

There's barely any doubt in anyone's mind that the Wings will take new national champ Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick. Bueckers is a superstar-caliber player thanks to her shot- and play-making abilities, and she just put on a clinic in the NCAA Tournament, dropping 105 points over three games en route to UConn's 12th title.

Taking Bueckers after her March Madness showing is a no-brainer. Add in the chance to pair a dynamic guard like Bueckers with another shotmaker like All-Star Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt, and Bueckers could transform this Dallas squad into one to watch next campaign.

2. Seattle Storm – G Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles may have chosen to return to college for another season, but Seattle will still get a shot at a Notre Dame star guard. Sonia Citron averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals over 32 games and put up a solid performance in the Big Dance despite the Irish's earlier-than-desired exit.

Citron has the perfect blend of versatile defensive skills, spot-up shooting ability, and efficient scoring to be a long-term fixture for the Storm.

3. Washington Mystics – C Dominique Malonga, France

Now that Washington knows it officially won't be getting Elena Delle Donne back, it has big decisions to make regarding the direction of its lineup. The franchise's needs shifted within the month leading up to the draft, so it had to change its approach as well. For the first of the Mystics' whopping three first-round picks, they'll likely take the best player available on the board.

Dominique Malonga, out of France, is one of the most hyped eligible international players in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Malonga may be young at just 19, but she comes in with experience after representing the host nation at the 2024 Olympics. The 6-foot-6 explosive athlete averages 15.4 points, 10.3 boards, and 1.2 blocks on 53.8% shooting.

4. Washington Mystics – G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

The Mystics could use an addition to their backcourt to balance out the big they just chose. Shyanne Sellers' skillset is also very versatile for a guard, and she shoots just as well from beyond the arc as she does from the field (a career-high 40.8% and 46.2%, respectively).

Sellers averaged 14.4 points and was the first in Maryland history to hit the 1,500-point, 500-rebound, and 500-assist mark. Throughout the campaign, she's shown she can adapt to the squad's needs, which is perfect for a team in rebuilding mode.

5. Golden State Valkyries – F Kiki Iriafen, USC

The league's newest franchise is in the process of building its roster from scratch, and head coach Natalie Nakase said she's looking at players that are “ultra competitive,” “high-character,” and “never satisfied” to help build the foundations of the team's culture.

Out of the players available, who meets this description better than Kiki Iriafen? Her ability to take over a game and play with raw passion when USC needed her most was on full display during the NCAA Tournament.

Iriafen popped off with a season-high 36 points when under pressure, and that energy is exactly what the Valkyries need in their inaugural season.

6. Washington Mystics – F Aneesah Morrow, LSU

With the last of its trio of first-round picks, Washington will likely go for the best player on the board at this point, a powerful small forward in Aneesah Morrow. The 6-foot-1 double-double machine led the nation with 30 total and in rebounding at 13.5 per game.

Outside of her 3-point shooting ability, Morrow's versatile and relentless style of play translates well to the WNBA. She averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 boards, and 2.5 steals, and choosing Morrow balances well with the Mystics' other picks.

7. Connecticut Sun – G Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

If there's any team that needs more than one pick in the opening round, it's the Sun. They've arguably struggled the most during this offseason, losing head coach Stephanie White along with players Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Dijonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, and Tyasha Harris – all their playoff starters.

Since the Sun can basically go in any direction, they can start with putting a leader in the point guard position. Enter Georgia Amoore, who led the SEC in assists per game (6.9). She is an electric facilitator with a high basketball IQ and can create shots for herself just as well as others.

Although her March Madness run ended on a sour note, she had one of her best-ever seasons, averaging a career-high 19.6 points on a career-high 43.3% shooting.

8. Connecticut Sun – F Ajsa Sivka, Slovenia

Taking an international player early in the draft can be a little risky, but Connecticut doesn't have much to lose at this point. Ajsa Sivka at least has a high upside as a U18 Women's European Championship MVP. At just 19 years old, the 6-foot-3 power forward could have longevity with the Sun even if she doesn't hit the court in her rookie season.

9. Los Angeles Sparks – C Sedona Prince, TCU

The Sparks already possess a solid roster of stars to help them bounce back from a rough 2024, including Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brinks, and have added a two-time WNBA champ in Kelsey Plum during free agency. Most positions are well taken care of, but L.A. could still use some size and down-low presence.

Without many options at center in the 2025 WNBA Draft, TCU's Sedona Prince makes the leap into the top 10. Prince is one who managed to boost her stock in the NCAA Tournament, and many advantages in Prince's game as a traditional big would benefit the Sparks.

If Prince's off-court scandals aren't enough to deter teams, her 17.2-point and 9.4-board averages on 58.3% shooting make her an attractive option for a squad in need at her position.

10. Chicago Sky – G Hailey Van Lith, TCU

The Sky drafted their franchise superstar of the future in Angel Reese last year, and now their priority needs to be on acquiring more players to surround her long-term. Chicago managed to get two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vanderesloot in the offseason, but the veteran won't be a permanent solution at the guard position.

Hailey Van Lith is another player who's drastically risen in the rankings after leading TCU to the Elite Eight. Not only did Van Lith average 17.9 points on a career-high 45.2% shooting, but she also already brings a high level of experience thanks to her additional years in college and time on the 2025 Olympic team.

Add in the opportunity for her to play alongside former LSU teammate in Reese and be mentored by Vandersloot, and the potential becomes too high for the Sky to pass up.

11. Minnesota Lynx – G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

The Lynx are returning most of their lineup from last season, and after falling just shy of the WNBA championship to the New York Liberty, they'll only need to give their roster some fine-tuning in this year's draft.

The one position Minnesota should focus on adding depth to first is guard, and Te-Hina Paopao can either slide into the lineup full-time or develop and learn from some of the league's top talents for a few years. Paopao emerged as an elite shot creator and shutdown defender at South Carolina, and that's a foundation the Lynx can build on.

12. Dallas Wings – G Saniya Rivers, NC State

The Wings already have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, featuring stars like Ogunbowale and Carrington, but they're still in need of some versatile depth. With Dallas' existing offensive firepower, a facilitator and additional defensive pressure would enhance the team's longevity and playoff potential.

Saniya Rivers wouldn't have to play on Day 1, but she could if the Wings called on her. Rivers is a guard with more of a defensive edge, which fills a desperate need for Dallas, and would balance well with Bueckers whenever they'd share the court. She averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds in her final collegiate campaign.