The Atlanta Dream made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Sky, acquiring two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese. There were rumors throughout the offseason pertaining to Reese's future with the team, especially following her statements at the end of last season, but there was still optimism that things would work out. It looks like the Sky was ready to move in a new direction and traded the face of their franchise for the past two seasons.

Here are some trade grades for both teams.

The Dream have formed a Big 3

The Dream had a huge year last season under first-time head coach Karl Smesko, and his space and pace system put every player in a position to succeed. Adding a player like Reese is only going to make things better for them on both sides of the floor, and Smesko should be able to elevate her game in other areas as well.

Reese has proved to be the best rebounder in the league in just her first two seasons in the league, and depending on what the Dream decides to do in free agency, they could have one of the better frontcourts in the league if they bring back Brionna Jones. Reese can run the floor, finish at the rim, and defend, which are all three things the Dream took pride in last season.

As far as the actual trade, the Dream only gave up their next two first-round picks, and when you look at the caliber of player that Reese is at her age, it's totally worth it. The Dream have now formed a Big 3 of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Reese, making them a dangerous team to face for years to come.

Dream trade grade: A

The future is officially blurry in Chicago

The Sky have had a losing season for the past three years, and it's uncertain if they'll break out of that cycle anytime soon, especially after moving on from Reese. They still have players such as Kamilla Cardoso to build around, and with the No. 5 pick in this year's draft, there could be optimism surrounding their future.

At the same time, Reese was the best player on the team, and it may be hard for them to find that kind of production again.

The Sky did get two first-round picks from the Dream, but there is a good chance that those picks will be later in the draft, depending on how successful Atlanta is. That should have led the Sky to at least acquire a player from the Dream, but they didn't.

Sky trade grade: C