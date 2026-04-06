After another losing season with the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese made comments where she let it be known she didn't want to keep settling for that kind of play. Since then, there have been rumors about Reese's future with the team, but those rumors have officially been put to bed after Angel Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream, according to Taylor Rooks.

“BREAKING: Angel Reese is headed to the Atlanta Dream. Sources tell me the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky have agreed to a trade,” Rooks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Along with Reese, the Dream also received the right to swap 2nd round picks with the Sky in 2028. The Sky received the Dream’s 2027 and 2028 first-round pick.

This is a big move for the Dream, as they acquire a two-time WNBA All-Star and two-time rebounding champ, all in her first two seasons in the league. Reese is the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12.0 rebounds per game in a season, which already shows a great start to her career.

She now joins a Dream team that broke out last season under head coach Karl Smesko, and finished the year with a 30-14 record. His space and pace system helped the Dream find success, but it was the play of the frontcourt players, such as Naz Hillmon, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner that made a difference.

After helping Hillmon and Jones develop their game from behind the three-point line, there is a good reason to believe that he can do the same for Reese.

As for the Sky, it looks like they are still building for the future, and the two first-round picks they acquired in the trade are a good start. They have the No. 5 pick in this year's draft, and they have several options they could choose from.