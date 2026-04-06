On Monday morning, the Atlanta Dream sent a shock through the WNBA world when they acquired two-time all-star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky in exchange for draft compensation. The move signals Atlanta's commitment to becoming a win-now franchise and brings them one of the WNBA's most high-profile players in Reese.

Now, Reese herself has posted her immediate reaction to the news on social media.

“An Angel’s DREAM… ATL WHAT UP?!” posted Reese on X, formerly Twitter.

Reese has established herself as one of the best rebounders and post players in the WNBA in her two seasons since being drafted out of LSU in the first round a couple of years ago. She is also one of the biggest figures in women's basketball dating back to her college days, among the wave of new players helping bring fresh eyes to the sport as it continues to grow.

Meanwhile, the Dream are hoping to build on the success of last season, which resulted in a playoff berth, but ended in ugly fashion with a surprising loss to the Indiana Fever, who were playing without injured superstar Caitlin Clark in the series.

Reese should help Atlanta alleviate some of their rebounding woes, as well as give them a strong force around the basket who can also provide elite defense on the other end of the floor.

While multiple first-round picks is a steep price to play for any player, the hope is that Reese will be able to fit in seamlessly and help vault the Dream into legit contender status.