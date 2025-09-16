The Indiana Fever are remaining optimistic despite losing to the Atlanta Dream, 80-68, in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series in the playoffs on Sunday.

The Fever started strong but failed to sustain their momentum. They were outscored by the Dream, 22-15, in the fourth quarter. Indiana was only 34.9% from the field, including 2-of-15 from three-point distance.

Game 2 is set at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. It is a memorable one for the Fever since it is their first home game in the playoffs since 2016.

For Kelsey Mitchell, it should serve as an extra motivation for them to even things up against Atlanta and force a winner-take-all affair.

“I think it gives ourselves a chance to stay in the hunt of things. We're really trying to figure out a way to come back (to Atlanta for Game 3). We would like to play again, so we’re gonna have to take the necessary steps to be at our best,” said Mitchell in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

“I would like to think that being back at home can kind of give us a sense of comfort, so hopefully we could use it for what it's worth and not take it for granted.”

Mitchell had a game-high 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting in Game 1. She was the lone bright spot for the Fever, with Odyssey Sims the only other player to score in double digits with 10 points.

Indiana qualified for the playoffs last season but was swept by the Connecticut Sun in their first-round matchup. Due to the league's format, the first two games were played at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The WNBA revised the format this year to alternating home courts, giving the Fever, who are still without Caitlin Clark, the chance to host the much-awaited Game 2.

“Gainbridge is loud and crazy and electric. To be able to host a game there and be able to bring this to them (fans), and have a really fun one (is huge). I think we’re really excited about it,” said Lexie Hull in the same report.

The Fever and the Dream split their four games in the regular season.