The Atlanta Dream have signed three-time All-Star Brionna Jones marking their second major free-agent acquisition of the offseason after adding 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner. Jones previously played with the Connecticut Sun.

Jones' agent, Boris Lelchitski, confirmed the deal to ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Thursday.

Jones, a 6-foot-3 forward, has spent her entire career with the Sun since being selected eighth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She became a key piece of the Sun’s frontcourt, helping lead the team to six consecutive semifinal appearances. Along the way, she earned the 2021 Most Improved Player and 2022 Sixth Player of the Year awards.

Returning from an Achilles injury that cut short her 2023 season, Jones averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 2024. She entered free agency as an unrestricted free agent, with the Sun unable to use their core designation on her after applying it in both 2023 and 2024.

Jones will now pair with Griner in Atlanta’s frontcourt, alongside a core that includes 2022 No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, former lottery selection Allisha Gray and two-time All-Defensive selection Jordin Canada. The Dream are aiming to build a contender after suffering back-to-back first-round playoff exits. They also enter the season under new head coach Karl Smesko, who replaced Tanisha Wright following Atlanta’s postseason struggles.

For Connecticut, Jones’ departure signals a shift in the team’s roster construction. Fellow All-Star Alyssa Thomas is set to be traded to the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster move, while two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner could also be on the move. Thomas, a perennial MVP candidate, had been a franchise cornerstone for the Sun and helped lead them to WNBA Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.

With Jones and Griner now in place, the Dream are banking on size and versatility to propel them deeper into the postseason. Atlanta has not won a playoff game since 2018.